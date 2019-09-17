North East Derbyshire MP joins community champions on litter pick in Clay Cross

North East Derbyshire MP, Lee Rowley, has teamed-up with communities and councillors to help clean-up our area.

The Conservative MP took part in a litter-pick with the Clay Cross Town Centre Group and Clay Cross businesswoman, Diana Yates, from Posh Fitness & Coffee Bar and other community champions.

The litter pick was scheduled the day before the annual Clay Cross On The Beach celebration to ensure that the area ‘looked its best for visitors and locals’.

Mr Rowley also joined Eckington parish councillors Philippa Allan, Oscar Gomez Reaney, Carolyn Renwick and Jeremy Kenyon for a litter pick in Marsh Lane.

“Residents on the doorstep often tell me that they take great pride in where they live but our streets are sometimes not as tidy as they can be,” Mr Rowley said.

“I have teamed-up with residents and councillors in Clay Cross and Marsh Lane to roll-up our sleeves and give our streets a bit of a tidy.

“It was great to see so many people get involved in the litter picks and it made the Clay Cross on the Beach celebrations even better. Thank you so much to all the volunteers who came to help.”