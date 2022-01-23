North Derbyshire woman pays tribute to ‘inspirational’ cousin with big-hearted gesture to hospice

Elliesha Hind, from Chesterfield, passed away at Bluebell Wood in 2013 when she was just 13 after a courageous four-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

Now her cousin Emilie Hackett is supporting Bluebell Wood once again – this time with the help of her colleagues at DHU Healthcare.

Dental advisor Emilie and her colleagues kindly donated various items which will be enjoyed by children and families who visit the hospice.

Emilie and her grandma, Enid Hall, dropping off gifts at Bluebell Wood

Emilie and her family have supported Bluebell Wood ever since they said goodbye to Elliesha.

“Elliesha may have been my cousin but she was always more like a sister to me as we have a very close-knit family,” said Emilie, 27.

“She was just an amazing person and we all miss her so much.

“How she dealt with her condition was just inspirational.

Elliesha and Emilie getting creative at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

“She was so strong and not phased by it at all – stronger than anyone I know.”

Elliesha’s family initially wanted to spend their final moments at home, but once they discovered Bluebell Wood, they knew it was the right place to say goodbye.

“It was like a home away from home for us and everything you could think of was taken care of,” Emilie added.

“There’s just no words to describe the hospice – it’s an amazing place.”

The late Elliesha Hind, of Chesterfield, with her cousin Emilie Hackett.

Rachael Dawes, individual giving manager at Bluebell Wood, said: “It was our privilege to be there for Elliesha and her family in those final moments and we’d like to thank them for their moving and kind words as well as their ongoing support.

“This latest wonderful gesture will help us to make many more precious memories with families facing unimaginable heartbreak, so we really can’t thank Emilie and her colleagues at DHU Healthcare enough for their generosity.

“Thanks to amazing people like you, we can continue to be a light in the darkness for local children and families who need us.”