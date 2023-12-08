North Derbyshire gastropub in running for One To Watch title in national awards
The Bull’s Head at Holymoorside is among six finalists in the One To Watch category in the Estrella Dann awards which is based on votes from food critics, writers, chefs and pub operators.
Chef patron Mark Aisthorpe and his team must wait until January 22 to discover whether The Bull’s Head has won the coveted title. Ahead of the awards night, the country’s top 50 gastropubs have been revealed including The Duncombe Arms at Ashbourne.
Meanwhile, Mark’s skills in the kitchen of The Bull’s Head are demonstrated in a car advert which shows how the chef patron’s passionate and progressive approach to cooking aligns with the Audi marque.