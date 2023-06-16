Nine of the best beaches within easy reach of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

There’s nothing better than a day at the seaside – and you don’t have to travel for hours to get there.
We have compiled a list of nine of the best beaches which are within easy reach of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire
So grab your bucket and spade and enjoy a day at the seaside.
1. Mablethorpe Central Beach
Mablethorpe Central Beach, The Fulbeck PH, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 1QQ Photo: ELDC
2. Tower Esplanade Beach in Skegness
Tower Esplanade Beach, RNLI Lifeboat Station, North Bracing, Skegness CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, PE25 2UE. Photo: David Dawson
3. Withernsea Beach
Withernsea Beach, Pier Road, Withernsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU19 2JS. Photo: submitted
4. Cleethorpes Central Beach
Cleethorpes Central Beach, King Pin, Central Promenade, Beacon Hill, Grant Thorold, Cleethorpes, DN35 8SE Photo: Donna Clifford