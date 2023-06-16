News you can trust since 1855
Great seaside places to visit

Nine of the best beaches within easy reach of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

There’s nothing better than a day at the seaside – and you don’t have to travel for hours to get there.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST

We have compiled a list of nine of the best beaches which are within easy reach of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

So grab your bucket and spade and enjoy a day at the seaside.

Mablethorpe Central Beach, The Fulbeck PH, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 1QQ

1. Mablethorpe Central Beach

Mablethorpe Central Beach, The Fulbeck PH, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe and Sutton CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, LN12 1QQ Photo: ELDC

Tower Esplanade Beach, RNLI Lifeboat Station, North Bracing, Skegness CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, PE25 2UE.

2. Tower Esplanade Beach in Skegness

Tower Esplanade Beach, RNLI Lifeboat Station, North Bracing, Skegness CP, East Lindsey, Lincolnshire, PE25 2UE. Photo: David Dawson

Withernsea Beach, Pier Road, Withernsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU19 2JS.

3. Withernsea Beach

Withernsea Beach, Pier Road, Withernsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU19 2JS. Photo: submitted

Cleethorpes Central Beach, King Pin, Central Promenade, Beacon Hill, Grant Thorold, Cleethorpes, DN35 8SE

4. Cleethorpes Central Beach

Cleethorpes Central Beach, King Pin, Central Promenade, Beacon Hill, Grant Thorold, Cleethorpes, DN35 8SE Photo: Donna Clifford

