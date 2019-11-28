Night shelters for homeless set to return to Chesterfield

Homeless people in Chesterfield will once again be able to use night shelters throughout the winter months.

For the second year running, Chesterfield Borough Council has teamed up with Bolsover District Council and North East Derbyshire District Council to run a night shelter with Derby City Mission, at seven churches from Sunday (December 1) until March 31.

Carl Griffiths, housing options manager at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “As the weather gets colder, people living on the streets can become more vulnerable. That’s why we’re once again committing to contributing funding for the night shelter in the borough.

“Opening up churches around the town throughout winter will allow people who would usually sleep on the street to keep warm, dry and have a hot meal. So, if you know of anyone homeless, please let them know about the night shelter and the support provided.”

Those wishing to access the night shelter and find out the venue for each night should contact the Homeless Prevention Team on 01246 345825 or Pathways of Chesterfield on 01246 498204 between 8:30am and 5pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday or between 10am and 5pm on Wednesday and Friday.

For out of hours support, contact Call Derbyshire on 01629 532600.

Carl added: “We couldn’t do this without support from the local church groups and their volunteers – from all of us at the council, I’d like to say a huge thank you for all their efforts.”

Residents can also donate to provide help for the shelter by visiting www.derbycitymission.org.uk

