New supermarket opens in Derbyshire - creating 30 jobs

A new supermarket has opened in Derbyshire today - creating 30 jobs.

The Food Warehouse, which is in partnership with Iceland, is based at Heanor Retail Park, and has opened at a cost of £750,000, the company said.

Launched five years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 100 stores across Britain.

Speaking about the new Heanor store, Kristian Barrett, operations director for The Food Warehouse, said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new store in Heanor. The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

The Heanor store manager, Jordan Sissons, said: “Our opening day has been a great success and the whole team has really enjoyed meeting people from our local community.”

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday 8am to 9pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

