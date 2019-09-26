New shop lands in Chesterfield town centre

A new shop is opening its doors at Chesterfield's Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.

‘Shop Indie’, an independent giftware and home décor store, will launch on October 1.

The collection includes unique handmade jewellery, stationery, prints and art- along with baby and child décor, cards and a selection of gifts available to personalise.

Lisa, from Shop Indie, said: “As an independent maker myself, I have been constantly impressed by the talent and creativity of people from across the UK.

"After being in business the last 10 years, John and myself have seen a massive shift towards online shopping which we have so far embraced.

"However, nothing beats being able to see the detail and work that goes into every product in person, and we wanted to bring this back to the high street.

"Chesterfield has a lovely range of independent shops already, and we feel that the town would be a great fit for us. We look forward to giving the people of Chesterfield the opportunity to discover something a little different on their high street."

Shaun Brown, centre manager, Vicar Lane said, “Shop Indie really does offer our customers something special on their visit into Chesterfield.

"As the high street only continues to face increasing pressures from the rise of online shopping, it’s imperative that we offer our customers a unique and high quality shopping offer, which stores like ‘Shop Indie’ provide.”

