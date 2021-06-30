New liaison committee to voice resident concerns after landfill site near Chesterfield is granted 14-year extension

Derbyshire County Council recently approved plans to extend the licence for landfill operations at the Erin Landfill Site, in Duckmanton, despite complaints from residents about foul smells, flies, seagulls, dust and noise.

Now, the site’s operators Viridor are creating a new ‘resident liaison committee’ to improve relations with those living nearby and to hopefully address any problems they have.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, visited Erin Landfill to discuss the historic issues experienced in the village with the site manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin Landfill site at Duckmanton

He said: “I am pleased that the resident liaison committee is being recreated, and this is something I suggested had to be in place before the licence was extended.

"I share local residents disappointment that the original plans to close the site by the end of the year have now been reversed, but now the licence has been extended the focus needs to be on ensuring that the site is having as little impact on the village as possible.

"I have made a number of my own suggestions for improvements, and heard Viridor’s views on what might be possible and limitations that exist on delivering, but it is important that Viridor hear directly from residents about how their lives are being affected.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins during a recent meeting with Viridor staff

The first meeting of the resident liaison committee will take place at Staveley Town Hall on July 8.

It will include councillors, as well as representatives from Derbyshire County Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, Staveley Town Council, the Environment Agency and several local residents.

Mr Perkins added: “What I really want from Viridor, is for local residents to have clarity on what the plan is for the site and to get a sense that the site is progressing and will eventually be closed. This would include starting to see the site shrink as areas that have now been filled in are grassed over and brought back into community use.

"I also want to see speedy responses to any problems linked to the site. I would encourage people to contact the County Councillor for the area, Cllr Anne Hayes, so she can ensure your views are represented.”

A new resident liason committee is being set up so residents can share their concerns about Erin Landfill with the site's owners. Pictured is Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins with Viridor staff during a previous site visit