New jobs promised as supported living base opens doors in Chesterfield

The 12-bed supported living service has launched this week on Chesterfield Road, Brampton, as the first resident moved into one of the site’s specialist bungalows.

Eden Futures has been appointed by Derbyshire County Council to deliver care for the people living there, creating a number of new jobs in the process.

Leah Holroyd, area manager for Eden Futures, said: “We support people to be as independent as possible and to achieve what they want to with their lives.

"We’re delighted to extend our support services locally and look forward to welcoming more people soon and help them settle into their new homes.”

Dave Whittock, director of service development at Eden Futures, says the development is good news for job seekers in the town.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic we’re moving forward with our plans to meet the shortage of specialist supported living services which are much needed in communities,” he added.

"We welcome applications for support worker posts for the Chesterfield service.

“With plans for new services in the Midlands, Yorkshire and North East, we’re recruiting for 250 further posts over the next few years.

"We want to attract people who don’t just work in the sector already, but those with no experience who want a new and exciting career,” he added.

For more details on how to join Eden Futures’ team, visit https://www.edenfutures.org/work-for-us/search-jobs/