New image released as missing Derbyshire teenager spotted in Leicester
14-year-old Levi, who is missing from his home in Long Eaton, was last seen in the town at around 7.45am on Tuesday 26 December.
He is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build with strawberry blonde hair. Levi was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with orange on the sleeves and pink baseball boots. He was carrying a Harry Potter rucksack.
However, CCTV images taken at Leicester bus station on the evening of 26 December show Levi has now changed his clothes and is wearing jeans, a dark jacket and blue Crocs style shoes. Levi is thought to have travelled to Birmingham from Leicester.
Anyone who has seen Levi, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 182 of 26 December:
- Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
- Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
- Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.