New historical pub tour launches in Chesterfield - and it sounds great

A new historical pub tour is being launched in Chesterfield later this month.

The Chesterfield Great Historic Pub Tour will take place every Saturday from June 29 and involves visiting eight of the best town centre pubs and some of the historical sites along the way.

The tour will start at the Pig & Pump in Chesterfield.

The creator of the tour, Shaun Stevenson, said: “I am hoping to attract visitors from far and wide. There is a great deal of interesting history behind many of the pubs in Chesterfield, and I want this tour to be both enlightening and fun.”

The walking tour takes place every Saturday from 12noon at the Pig & Pump on St Mary’s Gate and lasts four hours.

People will be able to spend 30 minutes to sample the beverages on offer at each pub, and take in a well researched historical presentation.

Launching on June 29 and running until the end of August, the tour costs £5 per person, which can be paid in cash to the tour guide on the day as booking is not required.

A guidebook, which contains much of the historical information, directions and also an observational quiz, is currently being put together, with the help of local historian, Janet Murphy.

The guidebook will allow anyone to take the tour themselves independently.

It will be available to purchase from the Tourist Information Centre, and at each of the venues from August.

Shaun is hoping to attract people interested in the history of Chesterfield through the summer and is also marketing the tour as a destination for 2020 coach company day trips, bringing much needed additional tourism to the town.

Shaun added: “If you want to know which pubs we will be visiting, you will have to take the tour”.

Howard Borrell, Liberal Democrat shadow cabinet member for the town centre, said: “This is a wonderful new initiative and exactly what the town needs as we look to grow the offer to visitors and locals alike.”