New Greggs set to open in Alfreton - a stones throw away from A38 junction

If you have ever fancied a sausage roll while on the A38 but didn't want a massive detour to your trip? Well Greggs has answered your prayers as it opens up shop near to a A38 junction.

Greggs, has confirmed it will open a new shop, which will have seating, on Nottingham Road on August 30.

Greggs is set to open near A38 junction.

As well as freshly baked savouries and sandwiches, customers will be able to enjoy Greggs’ new summer range, featuring pasta salads, cold drinks and wraps - including a vegan wrap.

Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee.

Lorna White, shop manager at the second Greggs in Alfreton, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Fifteen new jobs have been created, with any remaining jobs advertised at greggsfamily.co.uk.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Alfreton, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

Shop opening times are 5.30am til 9pm Monday to Friday, 5.30am til 8pm Saturday and 7.30am til 5pm on Sunday.