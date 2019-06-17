New foodspot opens at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

A new foodspot has opened at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Councillor Gordon Simmons, Chesterfield's mayor, joined staff to officially open Retreat @ The Royal.

It replaces the former Relax at the Royal, which has been revamped from an outdated staff canteen into a modern, fresh catering unit which will serve both Royal patients, visitors and workers.

The facility, adjacent to the NGS Macmillan cancer centre, will offer the chance for patients and visitors to enjoy drinks and food in quiet and reflective surroundings, and for staff to have breaks and meetings somewhere comfortable.

Dr Jon Cort, listening in action lead at the hospital, said: "Just three months ago this was a little used facility in desperate need of a refresh.

"Through a process of staff engagement we now have the brilliant catering outlet you see today - one which will service not only our hardworking and dedicated staff, but patients too, particularly those visiting the NGS Macmillan centre.

"Staff have been incredible in their suggestions for this - their views have been vital throughout the process and we are really grateful for all their input.

"This has been a project which has encapsulated the values of Chesterfield Royal from the beginning using our Listening into Action improvement methodology to be sure of a collaborative and consultative approach.

"I would like to thank all those involved in the project - the contractors, the project management team, the hospital charity who have provided a large share of funding, but most of all the staff without whom much of this would not have been possible."