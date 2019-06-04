New era for Chesterfield's former Post Office as historic building sold for conversion into flats

Chesterfield's former Post Office looks set to be transformed into apartments after a deal to sell the first and second floors of the historic building was completed.

Property consultants FHP announced it had brokered a deal to sell the old Post Office, on Market Square, to Balmoral Investment & Development- which will convert the Grade-II listed building into 10 'high quality' flats.

Plans to convert the Post Office were passed by Chesterfield Borough Council in June last year.

Phil Daniels at FHP said: “There is still an appetite for small scale town centre living and this property’s excellent location on the historic Market Square appealed to the purchaser for their rental model."

The prominent building has been closed since 2014 when the Post Office moved its services to WHSmith in the Pavements Shopping Centre.

