New details emerge about £133m development near Chesterfield

Further details have been released about a major new development which will bring jobs and new shops to a fomer industrial site near Chesterfield.

Carnworth Estates has submitted new plans to North East Derbyshire District Council to develop part of the former Biwater site at Clay Cross.

The former Biwater site off Market Street, Clay Cross.

It was revealed last month that Chesterfield housebuilder Avant Homes had been given planning permission to build 97 new homes as part of the wider development of the site.

Now the latest application provides more detail about the jobs and retail part of the development and will be decided on over the coming weeks.

Carnworth Estates say the plans will bring continued regeneration of the former Biwaters Site as a sustainable mixed use urban extension to Clay Cross and provide ‘additional, accessible jobs for the local community’.

The application adds that it will deliver ‘a local shopping facility servicing the local community and the emerging community’, make a ‘positive contribution to the local economy as a source of employment’ and provide ‘a high quality and visually attractive development at the gateway to the wider former Biwaters site’.

It is estimated that the wider benefits delivered by the whole site will include £133m of investment for the construction industry, create 200 construction jobs and a further 540-680 full-time jobs as well as 825 new homes.