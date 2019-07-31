New Clowne care home creates 50 jobs

The launch of a new care home in Clowne has created 50 jobs for the area.

The employment boost comes after Lime Tree Care Ltd breathed new life into the former Ground Works Creswell site, converting it into a mental health care facility.

Cherry Tree House.

The company already runs a 10-bed care home in New Whittington, Chesterfield.

Cherry Tree House will provide nurse-led care for people with mental and neurological illnesses, creating full and part-time positions for carers, nurses, catering, domestic and office staff.

Director Robert Lee said: “We are happy to see this new project create so many opportunities in the area and think it’s important to inject life into existing buildings rather than just leaving them standing empty.”

The site before it was renovated.

Anyone interested in joining the team should contact Sue Robson on 01246 813258.

The project was part-funded by the Leader Project.

