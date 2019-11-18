New book on 1990s Chesterfield night life

The 1990s heralded a golden era for clubbing in Chesterfield and a new book has been published to mark the scene.

Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield is a tasure trove of memories with photographs and stories from the era of nightclubs like the Bradbury Club and Xanadu

Celebrating Lord Skamans Derbyshire Times Band of the Year success.

Author Neil Anderson said: “The 1990s was a truly memorable period for Chesterfield.

The success of the sprawling Bradbury Club transformed the afterdark scene of Brampton in the era whilst Xanadu was a big hit in the town centre.

“The interest in the book has been phenomenal.”

The after dark experience on offer in the era was seriously buzzing like never before with tastes shifting from one end of the town to the other.

Chesterfield Nightlife in the 1990s.

The success of the Bradbury Club totally transformed the fortunes of great swathes of Brampton as pubs had disco-style makeovers to cash in on the thousands that frequented the venue every week.

Things weren’t so rosy at the other end of town as the Aquarius – a venue that had already seen nearly 20 years of success at the start of the 1990s – struggled, went into receivership and ended up re-opening as the Gate dance club.

The opening of the Barking Badger triggered a total sea change in drinking habits and became the catalyst for the whole Pomegranate Theatre area becoming a party destination.The likes of Xanadu cleaned up for most of the era and was followed by the opening of the sprawling Zanzibar. Xanadu boasted five bars and boasted a capacity of 1,200. There’s no doubt the venue helped shape the nightlife of Chesterfield in the 1990s.

The book comes out on December 3 but limited signed editions are available now from www.dirtystopouts.com

Partying in Chesterfield in the 1990s.

The 1990s reunion party is set to take place at Real Time Live on Friday, December 13th.