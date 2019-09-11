New 40-bed care home planned in Derbyshire town

Plans for a new Derbyshire County Council care home have moved a step closer.

Plans for a new Derbyshire County Council care home have moved a step closer.

The authority’s Cabinet today (September 11) approved funding for the development which would replace Hazelwood Home for Older People in Cotmanhay.

Plans have been drawn up for a 40-bed care home on the site of the former Bennerley School and the council has submitted a planning application. The county council will now begin the process of finding a contractor.

Demolition work looks set to begin at former Bennerley School in Ilkeston

The plans also include 66 extra care apartments and 18 bungalows for rent by local people over 55 which would be developed in partnership with housing provider H21. There will also be a café and sports pitch for community use.

Once complete the new home, which will cost in the region of £15m, will replace Hazelwood, on Skeavington’s Lane which no longer meets modern building standards.

Councillor Jean Wharmby, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care, said: “Despite the budget restraints we, and other councils face, we remain committed to helping older people lead dignified and fulfilled lives.

“Working with our partners, we want to create purpose-built, modern accommodation which will meet the needs of Derbyshire residents in to the future.

“The care home would provide the best care for older people with more complex needs and extra care gives people choice, flexibility, independence and security while having care if and when they need it.”

The designs for the new development on Bennerley Avenue have been drawn up by award-winning architects Glancy Nicholls to the highest dementia-friendly standards.

It is hoped that if planning permission is granted work could begin in March 2020 and would take up to two years to complete.

Hazelwood would remain open while the new home is built with current residents given the choice to move to the new development.

The county council launched a public consultation in to the future of Hazelwood Home for Older People in 2017.



After listening to local residents, Cabinet decided to keep Hazelwood open while alternative solutions were looked at after repair costs were estimated to take up a large amount of the total repair bill for the council’s 23 homes.

Derbyshire County Council recently published its Older People’s Housing Accommodation and Support Strategy to support older people to live independently in their own homes and communities for as long as possible.