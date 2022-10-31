Mysterious moving lights captured in the sky above Chesterfield

The footage filmed by a Derbyshire Times reader, who wanted to remain anoymous, shows oval shaped lights darting across the sky.

The reader captured the video from her house in the Renishaw area on Sunday. She said: “We first noticed the light at 8pm and it was present for just over an hour.

“It started off as one light that would be described as a long oval shape, it darted quickly from side to side across the sky, it did disappear for short amounts of time and then re appeared in a similar area. We noticed there were then two of the light shapes at around 9pm.

“There was no light coming up from the ground, as you can see on the video.”

She added: “I wondered if you have had any reports of an unidentified light in the sky above Chesterfield?”