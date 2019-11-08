Museum event set to mark the mining heritage of Chesterfield

The talk takes a look at history and struggles of coal miners in the 1900s

Chesterfield Museum is hosting a special event to mark the town’s mining heritage.

READ MORE: Derbyshire flooding school closures

Historian Gareth Howell will give an illustrated talk called War Heroes to Enemies of the State.

The event will examine life, work and struggles of the coal miners from 1914 to 1990.

Alyson Barnes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s tourism, museums and events manager, said: “Chesterfield has a rich mining history.

"This talk will examine this by looking at the lives of local miners and the pits where they worked.”

The talk takes place at the Chesterfield Borough Council owned attraction on Thursday 14 November at 7pm.

The event is free but tickets must be booked in advance.

For more information, visit: chesterfield.gov.uk/museumevents