Mum reveals devastating 'gang rape' call from Derbyshire daughter

A devastated mum has revealed the horrific moment her teenage daughter called to say she had been gang-raped.

The mother has said how the 19-year-old, from Derbyshire, phoned from Cyprus and revealed her nightmare ordeal.

The Derbyshire teenager accused of falsely claiming she was raped by Israeli tourists, covers her face as she arrives for her trial at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in eastern Cyprus, on December 30, 2019.

The mum told the Daily Mail: "She said ‘Mum, I’ve been gang-raped’. It’s the call nobody wants to receive. It was just devastating."

The teenager now faces up to a year in jail after being convicted of lying about the attack.

The teen, who the Derbyshire Times is not naming, claims she was gang raped in a hotel room in the party resort of Ayia Napa, before Cypriot police coerced her into retracting her allegation.

She was convicted of public mischief last week and faces up to 12 months in prison when she is sentenced tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Derbyshire teenager convicted of falsely claiming she was raped by Israeli tourists, covers her face as she leaves after the verdict at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in eastern Cyprus, flanked by supporters, on December 30, 2019.

The teenager claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists on July 17.

The youths and men, aged 15 to 20, were arrested, but released after the teen signed a retraction statement ten days later.

However, her lawyers say it was signed under duress, after hours of questioning by police without family or lawyers present.

Her mum flew out to Cyprus to support her daughter – who was jailed for a month before being released on bail, but has been stuck in Cyprus after having her passport confiscated.

Women's rights activists stage a protest in support of a British teenager accused of falsely claiming she was raped by Israeli tourists, during her trial at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in eastern Cyprus, on December 30, 2019.

The mum told the Daily Mail: "I was in shock at what had happened already. I was still dealing with the emotional impact of that.

"I had to deal with my daughter being raped and we were scared witless that she might have HIV. Then all of a sudden she is in prison.

"That whole series of events... those three things individually for an ordinary person are life-changing, you don’t get all three of them. Hopefully you don’t get any of them."

The details about the call come after a pathologist revealed the teenager suffered 35 bruises during her ordeal — but the judge dismissed them as jellyfish stings.

Dr Marios Matsakis, a forensic pathologist, told The Sun: “I said the presence of the injuries I saw in my view were consistent with rape. Anybody with any medical experience can see they are not jellyfish stings.”