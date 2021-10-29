Mum has co-ordinates of Derbyshire beauty spot where boyfriend proposed tattooed on her arm

Charlene Machin, 38, was gobsmacked when partner Graham Marchant, 35, got down on one knee at their favourite beauty spot.

To mark the occasion, Charlene got the coordinates for the top of Dovedale in Derbyshire inked on her forearm.

Her tattoo shows an outline of the landmark together with the coordinates 53.066076N, 1.781780W after he popped the question last July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlene Machin's tattoo showing the coordinates of where her boyfriend proposed to her.in Derbyshire

Charlene, a special educational needs teacher, said: “We were walking the path at Dovedale and looking for a place for lunch.

“We did find somewhere but I thought it was too busy and said I’d prefer somewhere quieter.

“It was on the edge of the mountain and we sat down on a white plinth.

Graham proposed when they were out walking in Dovedale

“I remember taking my photo out to take a video of the view, there was a 360 degree view from the top.

“Then when I turned around Graham was down on one knee.

“I was gobsmacked and obviously I said yes.”

Charlene decided to get a tattoo because they remind her of “meaningful things” and settled on the coordinates.

She said: “I thought it was a little bit different.

“It’s a bit of talking point, isn’t it?

“The coordinates make me giggle because when Graham and I go hiking we very rarely stick to the path.

“We like to see what others haven’t by going off track and it’s always like ‘where will we end up?’ and we look up the coordinates afterwards.

“Quite a few people have said it’s a lovely original idea and friends have said they absolutely love it.

“Some people have messaged asking ‘what does that actually mean?’ and I’ve had to explain it.”

Charlene had the numbers inked to her forearm underneath earlier this month.

She aded: “It was pretty painless because it followed a four-hour sitting to do a sleeve on my other arm.

“I was relieved to switch to the other arm and it was a breeze.”