Mum has co-ordinates of Derbyshire beauty spot where boyfriend proposed tattooed on her arm
A mum was so stunned after her boyfriend proposed while they were out hiking in Derbyshire that she got the geographic coordinates of the exact spot tattooed on her arm.
Charlene Machin, 38, was gobsmacked when partner Graham Marchant, 35, got down on one knee at their favourite beauty spot.
To mark the occasion, Charlene got the coordinates for the top of Dovedale in Derbyshire inked on her forearm.
Her tattoo shows an outline of the landmark together with the coordinates 53.066076N, 1.781780W after he popped the question last July.
Charlene, a special educational needs teacher, said: “We were walking the path at Dovedale and looking for a place for lunch.
“We did find somewhere but I thought it was too busy and said I’d prefer somewhere quieter.
“It was on the edge of the mountain and we sat down on a white plinth.
“I remember taking my photo out to take a video of the view, there was a 360 degree view from the top.
“Then when I turned around Graham was down on one knee.
“I was gobsmacked and obviously I said yes.”
Charlene decided to get a tattoo because they remind her of “meaningful things” and settled on the coordinates.
She said: “I thought it was a little bit different.
“It’s a bit of talking point, isn’t it?
“The coordinates make me giggle because when Graham and I go hiking we very rarely stick to the path.
“We like to see what others haven’t by going off track and it’s always like ‘where will we end up?’ and we look up the coordinates afterwards.
“Quite a few people have said it’s a lovely original idea and friends have said they absolutely love it.
“Some people have messaged asking ‘what does that actually mean?’ and I’ve had to explain it.”
Charlene had the numbers inked to her forearm underneath earlier this month.
She aded: “It was pretty painless because it followed a four-hour sitting to do a sleeve on my other arm.
“I was relieved to switch to the other arm and it was a breeze.”
The couple, who live in Barnsley, South Yorks., have five children between them and plan to marry in 2024.