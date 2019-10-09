MP, council leader and residents join forces to save key North East Derbyshire bus route

A local MP, council leader and residents of a North East Derbyshire village have pulled together to save a bus service under threat.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley joined forces with the leader of North East Derbyshire District Council Councillor Martin Thacker and Holymoorside residents earlier in the year to oppose proposals by Stagecoach to reduce the 91 bus to one service an hour.

More than 100 residents attended the public meeting with Stagecoach in May to discuss the proposals.

Following the meeting, Stagecoach agreed with Lee and Martin to hold a 'use it or lose it' period over the summer for service users to demonstrate that there was demand for the 91 timetable to remain unchanged.

Stagecoach have now confirmed that they are not going to make any changes for the rest of the year.

Lee Rowley said: “This is a good step forward for Holymoorside village. Thank you to everyone who helped support this campaign.

“I often receive correspondence about bus services in North East Derbyshire and I understand how important they are for residents, particularly in rural areas.

“This campaign demonstrates what we can achieve as a community when we all work together. Now, we need to ensure everyone keeps using the 91 service regularly to prove to Stagecoach how important it is.”

Coun Thacker said: “Our local voice has ensured that Stagecoach has listened.

"While this is good news, we are not complacent and need to continue supporting a bus service for this rural community.”

