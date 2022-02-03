Mountain rescuers called to help walker who slipped and suffered ‘nasty injury’ in Derbyshire

Edale mountain rescuers rushed to the aid of the injured walker near Grindleford Station yesterday (February 2)

The man was said to be finishing a “good days walk” when he slipped on a tree root on his way back to Grindleford Station yesterday afternoon (February 2).

Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended the call-out when it came just after 2.30pm.

Posting about the incident on Facebook at around 8.30pm yesterday evening, the team said: “A walker was finishing a good days walk, almost back at grindleford station when he slipped on a tree root and sustained a nasty lower leg injury.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team carried the man back to Grindleford station for onwards travel to hospital by ambulance

"The team was called to assist and were quickly on scene. Insulation, Analgesia, Splintage and Carriage were all provided - the casualty was carried back down to the Station and met with an ambulance for the onward ride to hospital.

"Many thanks to the passing walkers who had helped the casualty prior to our arrival.”