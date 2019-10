A motorist who 'threw his teddy out of the pram' after failing his driving test has had his vehicle recovered by police.

After failing his driving test in Derby, the motorist "threw his teddy out the pram at the test centre, ripping L plates off, jumping in the car and driving away."

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit waited for him on his way home to Leicester, where he was stopped and reported to court.

His vehicle was recovered by police.