A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a road traffic accident in Shirebrook.

The accident happened on Common Lane, Shirebrook, at around 9pm on June 5.

One male driver received minor injuries, and officers said he is 'lucky' to have escaped without serious injuries.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a roadside breath test.

Derbsyhire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident, and gave first aid to a casualty at the scene.

Common Lane, Shirebrook