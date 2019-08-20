Motorfest sees Chesterfield man reunited with bus he used to drive more than 60 years ago

Emotions were high as a Chesterfield man was reunited with the bus he used to drive around the town more than 60 years ago.

Former bus driver Edward Slemon, known as Ted, came across the old ‘225’ at the weekend when the vintage vehicle rolled into Rose Hill for Chesterfield’s Motorfest.

Mr Slemon, 87, drove the 225 back in the late fifties, when the branches of trees lining Chesterfield’s streets had to be cut back to make way for taller buses.

The picture was posted to the Old Chesterfield Pics Facebook group, where it sparked many happy memories and received more than 1,000 likes.

Daughter Tina Rodker said: "We saw the bus at last year's Motorfest and was pleased to see it again this year.

"This year especially, as we were together and were able to take that photo of him next to it.

"It certainly put a smile on his face seeing it after all these years.

"You expect them to be long gone but what memories must come back after all these years.

"It's just lovely. I couldn't believe it when he told me he used to drive it before I was born. II couldn't wait to get that photo of him next to it.

"It's just a shame he couldn't climb up into the cab anymore, as that would have been a fabulous picture."

