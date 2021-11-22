More than 20 bags of rubbish collected from Derbyshire beauty spot during clean-up spree

Volunteers collected 21 bags of rubbish during the clean up at Black Rocks

Derwent Mountaineering Club (DMC) members ‘ascended’ on Black Rocks on November 14, armed with slightly different gear to normal.

Along with their climbing equipment, the 20-strong team brought litter pickers, bin bags and cleaning rags.

Black Rocks, which is located between Cromford and Wirksworth, is plentiful with walks and climbing routes making it a popular landmark among locals and a tourist attraction for those visiting the Derbyshire Dales.

DMC volunteers carried out their annual clean-up at Black Rocks

A DMC spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, some visitors leave more than just footprints and a profuse amount of litter is thrown down the gritstone gullies.

“In total, the volunteers collected 21 bags of litter containing a mixture of beer bottles (mainly Budweiser) as well as cider tins (mostly fruity Strongbow) and of course the classic offender, single-use plastic bottles (Pepsi, bottled water, etc).

“Although the club collected fewer bags than the previous year (30 bags) and 2019 (24), there seemed to be a higher number of glass bottles thrown off the top of the rocks. We need better ways of educating people on the impacts that litter has on the environment and how to take care of our cherished national parks.

“The 20 volunteers consisted of mainly club members along with three people from green peace, a local climbing guide and the ranger from Forrest England.

"We call it the ‘deep clean’ because it’s only us, a Mountaineering Club, who can get in to ‘scrub’ the gullies as well of course as scouring the surrounding area.

"Thank you to everyone who gave up half a day for this clean-up operation.”