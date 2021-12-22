More than 1,000 presents delivered to Derbyshire refugees after ‘Warm Welcome’ appeal

Items including hats, gloves, and scarves, were collected as part of Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity’s ‘Warm Welcome’ Appeal.

They were then wrapped by volunteers at St Anne’s Church, in Derby, on Saturday and have since been delivered to refugees across Derbyshire.

The appeal received support from a broad range of organisations including the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Erewash Valley Gymnastics Clubs.

DRS volunteers pictured wrapping the presents at St Anne's Church

Catherine Atkinson, chair of Erewash Labour Party, who supported the campaign said: “It was incredible to see so many people from across our community donate to support this campaign and give a little bit of warmth to refugees this winter.

“It is so important that we show through our actions that we want our country to be one that gives sanctuary to those who need it, that we honour our international debts and that our communities give a warm welcome to refugees.”

Many refugees fleeing war zones and oppressive regimes arrive in the UK with next to nothing – while some have just the clothes on their backs.

Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity (DRS) offers support to these people to help them start to rebuild their lives whilst waiting for the outcome of their asylum assessments.

Julie and Steve, part of the DRS management team said: “Derbyshire is home to over 1,000 asylum seekers. At DRS we try to support as many as we can but it is tough.

"This wonderful initiative made every asylum seeker, far from home, family and friends, feel snug, warm and welcomed.”