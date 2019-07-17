More than 100 new homes for former Derbyshire dye factory site

Plans for more than 100 homes have been submitted for a historic former Derbyshire dye works.

The former Stevenson’s Dye Works in Bullbridge, south of Crich, has been vacant for 13 years.

But now, Peter James Homes is pushing forward to finally develop the site.

Last month it submitted plans to Amber Valley Borough Council for 21 homes on the factory’s former car park east of Bullbridge Hill.

Now, the firm has put forward plans for 124 homes on the factory site itself.

Amber Valley Borough Council will decide on both sets of plans in the next few months.

A report submitted by Urban Design on behalf of the applicant says: “The proposal is to develop a brownfield site in a sustainable location, which is in chronic need of redevelopment.

“This scheme makes a significant contribution to the borough-wide and national requirement for new housing.

The scheme represents an innovative and sensitive design of the highest quality. It will make a positive contribution to the character and value of Bullbridge.”

The Cromford Canal used to run through the site, but was filled in during the 1950s. The developer plans to make it a feature of the development.

A report in the application says: “Care and attention has been given to the visual experience of travelling the route of the old canal.

“Its outline has been preserved, along with something of its historic character due to the retaining wall on its north side and the aqueduct which crosses it.

“The soft landscaping of the canal route will further enhance its historic character.”

Meanwhile, the firm also says that the steep gradient of the site, which slopes sharply down to the Amber “will necessitate imaginative use of retaining walls and split-level dwellings”.

Of the 124 homes put forward in this part of the scheme, 11 would be two-bed houses, 56 would be three-bed, 45 would be four-bed and 12 would be five-bed properties.

Future phases would also include the renovation of former factory buildings, on adjacent sides of Bullbridge Hill, into five homes.

The 17-acre factory site closed in 2006 at the expense of 87 jobs after 181 years of business.

At its peak, the factory had employed 2,000 people and was Europe’s largest garment dyeing and finishing house.

However, its closure came as a result of reducing production volumes, closely linked to the decline of the UK textile industry, and increasing utility costs.

As part of the overall development, the area of land which runs the length of the River Amber would be preserved as an area of open space for residents – also serving as a floodplain.

The site’s main access point would stem off Bullbridge Hall through the existing entry point.

A large area of woodland to the north-east of the site would be retained.