‘More people will end up at the Hartington unit’: Chesterfield campaigner criticises changes to Universal Credit

Under the Government’s ‘Way to Work’ push, claimants will be given just four weeks – down from three months – to find a job within their preferred sector.

If people fail to make ‘reasonable efforts’ to get a job or turn down employment, they could see their benefit payment reduced.

Colin Hampton, of Chesterfield-based Derbyshire Unemployed Workers' Centre.

Ministers want 500,000 jobseekers in work by the end of June.

But Colin Hampton, coordinator of Chesterfield-based Derbyshire Unemployed Workers’ Centre, criticised the ‘Way to Work’ policy.

He said: “Over the years, all relevant research, even the Department for Work and Pensions’ own research, has shown that benefit sanctions don’t work.

“Rather than forcing people into the labour market, stopping benefits is more likely to lead to destitution, homelessness or the Hartington wing in Chesterfield.

“This is purely and simply a distraction from the Prime Minister’s problems.

“They should concentrate on helping people into work – impoverishing people will not help anyone in our community.

“Those who haven’t a car will be sanctioned because they can’t get to work for the shift times.

“People will lose their benefits when refusing work that is totally inappropriate for them.

“We at Derbyshire Unemployed Workers’ Centres have seen this all before.

“We want to see people finding good jobs that lift them out of poverty – this policy will definitely not do that.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “Helping people get any job now, means they can get a better job and progress into a career.

“Way to Work is a step change in our offer to claimants and employers, making sure our jobcentre network and excellent work coaches can deliver opportunities, jobs and prosperity to all areas of the country.

“Our new approach will help claimants get quickly back into the world of work while helping ensure employers get the people they and the economy needs."

The British Chambers of Commerce welcomed the changes, saying firms ‘are crying out for people to join their teams’.

Nationally, job vacancies hit a record high of 1.22 million between September and November.