Model Katie Price denies she's pregnant with Chesterfield builder's baby

Former page three model Katie Price has revealed she wants more children - but denies she's pregnant with her new Chesterfield toyboy's baby.

The Sun reports that the mum-of-five is dating Charles Drury, a builder from Chesterfield, after ditching her fiance Kris Boyson last month.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Appearing on FlexFM yesterday, 41-year-old Katie shut down rumours she was expecting a baby just weeks after her whirlwind romance with Charles.

She said: "No, I'm bloody not."

Katie then stood up in the studio to show off her tiny stomach - insisting the only bump was from an egg sandwich.

She then added: "But yes I want more kids, definitely."

Photo: Getty Images.

The Sun reports that, for now, she says she's focused on getting fit "for a special reason".

Katie's on a six-week training course and will soon be training twice a day so that she can transform her image.

But The Sun is also reporting that the model's romance with finance Kris Boyson is "back on", after 'Jordan' posted a "flirty" comment on an Instagram post put up on the personal trainer's page.

And Kris also commented on the relationship while giving an interview on Fubar Radio, where he said everything is "up in the air" and refused to confirm if he was single.

The 29-year-old said: ""Errrr... It’s all a bit... Everything is up in the air at the moment.

"I’ve just been getting my head down with work. I’ve been getting asked that quite a lot obviously and been getting a lot of grief."

Kris's comments mirror exactly what Katie said when she told a different radio station: "Everything's up in the air at the moment. I'm not a mug."

But Katie's relationship with Charles has been hotting up ever since a boozy break in Turkey last month.

Sources claim they first spent the night together back in August before she dumped her fiance Kris by text when she got found out.

But it appears she hasn't been able to completely let go of the hunky PT after leaving a comment on his topless Instagram snap yesterday, which he captioned: "I'm back BABY!"