Police have launched an appeal to find a missing teenager with strong family links to Derbyshire.

Tillie Piggott, 15, was last seen in Cleethorpes, on Saturday, but it's believed she may be in Bedfordshire.

Derbyshire Constabulary shared the appeal, as Tillie has strong family links in Derbyshire and is known to have visited recently.

She is 5’6’’ with very long straight black hair and pierced ears.

If you have any info please call 101 quoting MPA/2383/19