Missing South Normanton man seen on CCTV

A man missing from South Normanton has been seen on CCTV in a shop in Derby.

Police said they were concerned for Ross Hawton-Hill, 34, after he was last seen in the Storth Lane area of South Normanton.

Ross Hawton-Hill,34

Officers searching for Ross received information that placed him in the Premier Store in Victoria Street, Derby at 6.50pm on Tuesday evening (June 4).

Ross is described as being white, around 6ft 2ins tall and of very large build. He has mousy coloured hair, a brown beard and walks with a limp.

Ross has several tattoos: one on his left forearm of a tribal design, one on his left calf of an eagle and one on his arm of a snake.

In these latest images Ross can be seen wearing a beige hooded top, however, he may be wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood. He is also wearing a purple polo shirt and white trainers.

Ross is known to use public transport, but may also use taxis, and has links to Mansfield and Watford.

Anyone who has seen Ross is asked not to approach him but instead call Derbyshire Constabulary on the 999 emergency number with reference 666 of June 4.