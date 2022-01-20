Missing man with links to Derbyshire found safe and well

Steven May, who went missing from the Sutton-in-Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire, was reported missing to Nottinghamshire Police on Sunday, January 16.

It was thought he may be in the Matlock, Matlock Bath or North East Derbyshire areas.

Police searching for missing man Steven May, who could be in Derbyshire, have released a picture of his Mercedes van in the hope someone may have seen it.