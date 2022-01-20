Missing man with links to Derbyshire found safe and well
Police searching for a missing man with links to Derbyshire say he has been found safe and well.
Steven May, who went missing from the Sutton-in-Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire, was reported missing to Nottinghamshire Police on Sunday, January 16.
It was thought he may be in the Matlock, Matlock Bath or North East Derbyshire areas.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said this afternoon: “Steven May, who was reported missing from Sutton in Ashfield but believed to be in Derbyshire has now been found, safe and well.”