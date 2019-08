A teenager who went missing from his Derbyshire home on Sunday has been found safe and well.

Stanley Ball, 18, from Matlock, was found in Castle Donington earlier this morning (Tuesday, August 27).

Where is Stanley?

Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal.

READ MORE: ‘HEAD ON COLLISION OR THREE POINTS AND A TICKET?’- POLICE CARRY OUT SPEED ENFORCEMENT ON MAJOR DERBYSHIRE ROAD