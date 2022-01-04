Missing Derbyshire man is ‘known to sleep rough’, say police

Phillip Thompson was last seen at his home in Petersham Road, Long Eaton, at around 1.30pm on New Year’s Eve, according to officers.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The 61-year-old, who is known to sleep rough, was wearing a pair of blue jeans and a cream jacket when he was last seen."

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 653-020122.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are concerned for the safety of missing Long Eaton man Phillip Thompson.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs