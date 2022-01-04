Missing Derbyshire man is ‘known to sleep rough’, say police

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing man.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 3:44 pm

Phillip Thompson was last seen at his home in Petersham Road, Long Eaton, at around 1.30pm on New Year’s Eve, according to officers.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The 61-year-old, who is known to sleep rough, was wearing a pair of blue jeans and a cream jacket when he was last seen."

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 653-020122.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

