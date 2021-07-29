Missing Chesterfield woman found safe and well

A woman who was reported missing from Chesterfield has been found safe and well, police have confirmed this afternoon.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 8:20 am
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:25 pm

Tanya Guirdham was reported missing at 5.45pm on Wednesday.

Officers were concerned for the 40-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal to help find her.

Tanya Guirdham.

On Friday afternoon, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Tanya has been located safe and well in the town.

“Many thanks to all those who shared our appeal.”

