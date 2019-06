Police are concerned for the safety of a missing Chesterfield man who could be in Buxton.

Anthony Hitchings-Smith was last seen wearing a black coat, dark coloured jeans and black trainers.

He is believed to be driving an ‘06’ Skoda Octavia and may have travelled to the Buxton area during yesterday evening.

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting incident 1275 of June 25.