The village of Somercotes is among a string of place names in the county that first-time visitors find hard to pronounce.
Even veteran locals find it hard to agree on the pronunciation of one Derbyshire town….so what hope do newcomers have of getting it right!
1. Calow
We're pretty sure that Calow is home to a few 'callow' youths, but that's not how you say the name of the village near Chesterfield. The correct pronunciation is cay-low.
Photo: Submitted
2. Rowsley
This is a tough one....should it be row-sley to rhyme with how or roe-sley to chime with toe? The correct pronunciation is rose-ley.
Photo: Google
3. Crich
Another difficult one for an outsider. Is it Crich as in cry-ch or crit-ch? The answer is cry-ch.
Photo: Google
4. Edensor
Visitors to this beautiful village on the Chatsworth estate just up the road from the Duke and Duchess's stately home could easily be forgiven for calling it eden-saw....the garden of Eden surely couldn't have looked prettier! But the correct pronunciation is en-zer.
Photo: Michael Hardy