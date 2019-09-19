'Mindless' yobs 'tip over' toilets at Matlock Bath Illuminations, spilling 'unpleasant mess' everywhere

Yobs have been slammed for 'tipping' portable toilets over at Matlock Bath Illuminations- spilling an 'unpleasant mess' everywhere.

Portable toilets are set up each year for the event, which runs throughout September and attracts thousands of visitors.

But they were vandalised on the evening of Saturday, September 14- leaving Martin from Derbyshire Dales District Council's Clean & Green Team to clear up the mess ready for the Illuminations on Sunday.

Linda Kenyon said: "So sad this has happened, especially when this is such a wonderful event that gives many families so much pleasure. Mindless vandalism tries to spoil it."

Sarah McCue said: "Thank you Martin, a task that shouldn’t have to be done. What satisfaction do they get by doing that? They’ll be the first ones to complain if there was no toilets at an event.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted Derbyshire Dales District Council for comment.

The event attracts thousands of visitors each year.

