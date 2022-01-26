Met Office weather: After mild weekend is Derbyshire set for February cold snap and snow?
Derbyshire is set to record unseasonably mild temperatures over the weekend, according to the Met Office.
Forecasters say temperatures will reach 10 degrees C on Saturday and 11C on Sunday – with the driest January in many years also set to continue.
The Met Office has also updated its long-term forecast – after earlier predicting colder temperatures and snowfall for parts of Derbyshire.
Now experts expect the mild weather to continue across the East Midlands, with only ‘brief colder incursions’, until February 23.
The forecast adds: “The current north-south split to the weather is likely to continue from mid-February and through to the second half of the month, with most seeing a drier than average conditions whereas it is more likely to see some rain and strong winds at times in the northwest.
"During this period, temperatures are likely to remain milder than average overall, with brief colder incursions possible in the north.”