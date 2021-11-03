Memories shared at reunion of Chesterfield Grammar School’s class of 1951

The get-together was held at the Royal Oak, Old Brampton, on Friday.

In attendance were (left to right in the picture) Gordon Reddish, John Foster, Michael Taylor, David Finney, Michael Hadfield OBE, Terry Woodhouse, John Goodman CBE and Sir David Walker.

Members of Chesterfield Grammar School's class of 1951 at the reunion.

The 81-year-olds celebrated 70 years of friendship.

Mr Hadfield said: “We enjoyed an evening of reminiscing and humour.

“Unfortunately due to the pandemic and other health issues the numbers attending were depleted.

“We’re all looking forward to the full school reunion on May 6 next year and the next class of 1951 reunion on the last Friday in October next year.”

Chesterfield School, formerly Chesterfield Grammar School, was founded in 1594 and continued to educate boys from Chesterfield and further afield until 1991 when educational reorganisation resulted in its closure and the hand over of its buildings to Brookfield Community School.