Memorial to commemorate Markham Vale miners finally completed

The final figures have been officially launched at the ‘Walking Together’ mining memorial at Markham Vale Business Park.

The memorial commemorates the 106 miners who died in three disasters at Markham Colliery in 1937, 1938 and 1973.

The £188,000 project features 106 life-size steel figures stretching between the village of Duckmanton and the former pithead of Markham Colliery.

Walking trail of figures symbolises a miner’s journey to the pit and back home again.

This walking trail of figures symbolises a miner’s journey to the pit and back home again.

The project was brought to life by Stephen Broadbent, a sculptor specialising in public art, who has produced works of art at sites across the UK and overseas for the last 30 yaers.

Work on the memorial have been ongoing for 10 years and the final 13 figures have now been unveiled by Coun Tony King, Derbyshire Council cabinet member for clean growth and regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist Stephen Broadbent, volunteer Ken Wain, Cllr Tony King and pupils from Netherthorpe have attended the launch of the Markham Vale Mining Memorial.

The memorial has been created thanks to the Markham Vale Heritage Group and the council, which have been involved in the project for the last 10 years.

Organisations have also supported ‘The Story Mine’ website, which features stories about mining work and the men who died in the disasters at the colliery.

The Markham Vale Heritage Group is still appealing to trace the relatives of men who died in the disasters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Tony King has unveiled the last 13 out of 106 figures which create the memorial.