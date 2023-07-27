NE Derbyshire District Council announced that the demolition of the property, at 54 Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh commenced at 10am, on Friday July 21, and was completed on the same day.

Damien Bendall, now aged 33, pleaded guilty to murdering his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s young friend, Connie Gent, after the horrific incident at their shared home on September 18, 2021. Bendall also admitted raping 11-year-old Lacey as she lay dying.

A council spokesman stated at the time of the announcement: “Work continues to remove the waste from [the] site. Once the waste is fully removed the area will be landscaped and turfed in line with the wishes of the family.”

Rubble From The Killamarsh Murder House

Planning permission was granted to proceed with the demolition and planning notices were placed at the site from the week commencing June 12, for 21 days.

The semi-detached property and scene of the crime had stood boarded-up since the incident, with a small plaque on a cherry tree in the garden as the only indicator of what happened on that tragic day.

Bendall went through the property which he had shared with Terri Harris and he struck his victims over their heads with a claw hammer during the ‘brutal and vicious and cruel attacks’.

Mr Mably said that phone evidence indicated the fatal attacks had happened shortly after 9.42pm, around the time Bendall had been trying to contact his drug-dealer for cocaine.

Police Launched A Murder Investigation At Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, In September, 2021

After the murders, Bendall had also taken John Paul Bennett’s Xbox and gone in a taxi to Woodhouse, Sheffield, where he swapped the games console for drugs, according to Mr Mably.

Mr Mably said that police arrived at Chandos Crescent after Bendall had spoken to his mother, who was concerned that he may have suffered a self-inflicted stab wound.

Bendall also called police and told them: “I need the police and an ambulance because I just killed four people”, and he added, “I do not know why. It was like I was outside my body looking in.”

Bendall told police: “I bet you don’t get four murders in Killamarsh do you. Well, I mean five because my Missus was having a baby.”

Damien Bendall\'S Murder Victims Including Terri Harris, And Three Children John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett, And Connie Gent. Courtesy Of Derbyshire Constabulary

Defence barrister Vanessa Marshall KC said Bendall claims he had no recollection of committing the offences at the time and that his actions remain largely inexplicable and motiveless but he does feel genuine remorse and unbearable pain.

Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney sentenced Bendall to a ‘whole life sentence’ which means he will stay behind for the remainder of his actual life.