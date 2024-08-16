Matlock schoolgirl is snapped up by Premier League Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Year 6 student at St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, Gracie-Mae Holland, has been offered a one-year contract with Leicester City

A schoolgirl’s dreams have come true after she secured a one-year contract with Leicester City Women’s Academy.

Gracie-Mae Holland's success is even more remarkable considering that she has only been playing football for two years.

She said: “I had been to Sheffield Wednesday and to Aston Villa for some training sessions but I am really happy to have been offered the contract at Leicester. I’m just going to do my best and see how it goes. My family is really proud of me as well.”

The 11-year-old began playing at home during lockdown and soon decided that she loved being a goalkeeper after various attempts at playing in outfield positions.

Gracie-Mae said: “I liked diving around and I don’t mind getting hurt. I am confident that I will do well even though the pressure bothers me”.

Gracie-Mae first played for a team in Tupton and later progressed to training with Aston Villa and Leicester and she has high aspirations for the future.

She said: “I would like to be the next Mary Earps and play for England in the European Championships. I’ve already been practicing my signature for autographs.”

Stacey Carr, Headteacher at St Joseph’s in Matlock, congratulated Gracie-Mae on her footballing success.

She said: “We are incredibly proud of Gracie-Mae and we are looking forward to following her football career. She has worked so hard over the past couple of years and deserves all the success that we know is coming her way. We can’t wait to cheer her on in an England shirt one day.”