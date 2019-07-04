Martial arts group wants to move into this base in Chesterfield - or 'jobs will be lost'

A martial arts group in Chesterfield wants to move into a new base - or 'jobs will be lost'.

The Combat Academy Chesterfield Ltd wants to use Unit 18 Broombank Park, Sheepbridge, on Chesterfield Trading Estate, for their classes.

The academy specialises in teaching martial arts, personal development and work around health, fitness and nutrition education to individuals and groups between the ages of four and 18 plus.

The Combat Academy says if a new base cannot be found then jobs will be lost.

The plans, submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council, state: "The proposed use would predominantly involve small group work during the evenings, typically of classes of 10-15 in size, operating between the hours of 5pm and 9pm, with some one-to-one work in the daytime and on weekends between 9am and 4.30pm.

"The Combat Academy are a family-run business who pride themselves on the positive impact they make to their students, their wider network of family and friends and the local community overall."

Currently, The Combat Academy says across all facilities it has a team of eight full-time staff, eight part-time staff and a group of volunteers who help to run their existing centres.

The plans add: "There is currently a Combat Academy located within Chesterfield town centre, the building it sits within is closing and new premises are required.

"The centre is already established and has a community of approximately 300 people, made up of 120 members and their families and friends.

"The current facility employs two full-time and two part-time staff, as well as six volunteers. Should new premises not be found then these jobs will be lost.

"In time they would be looking to then increase to eight full-time staff, up to three part-time staff and a team of volunteers of various ages within the centre as it grows and develops.

"The Combat Academy also aims to offer apprenticeship schemes to young people who would benefit from such an opportunity and suit the necessary criteria."

The plans conclude: "The proposed use will provide employment opportunities to the benefit of the community and the local community would also benefit through the provision of a health and well-being related facility. Training and volunteering opportunities are also proposed providing a social benefit.