Man who grew up working on Chesterfield market to take part in Yorkshire Marathon

James Holmes will participate in the race in York on Sunday to raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

He recently completed the London Marathon and the Sheffield Half Marathon in aid of the hospital.

James Holmes approaching the finish line during the Sheffield Half Marathon.

James – who will take part in the Yorkshire Marathon carrying on his back Theo the Bear, the official mascot of Sheffield Children’s Hospital – said: “Both of my children have needed the care of the hospital, like I’m sure many other people’s have, but especially my son James William.

“He spent the first six months of his life in various hospitals, but 122 of those nights in this hospital, and a further 31 in his second six months of life.

“James William was born without his throat connected to his stomach and heart defects, and he has undergone and will still undergo a number of surgeries to support him to swallow normally.

“We are so lucky to have one of the few dedicated children's hospitals nationally right on our door step.”

To sponsor James in the Yorkshire Marathon, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JamesWilliamBroookes-Holmes

James also said he is campaigning for next year’s London Marathon to be open to 250,000 runners.

Around 40,000 runners – including James – tackled the traditional 26.2-mile race on October 3 after last year’s event was scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Wouldn’t it be great if that number was increased to 250,000 next year,” he said.

“More people would be able to enjoy this amazing event and more charities would benefit.”