Man who died in M1 crash in Derbyshire named as inquest into his death opens

A man who died in a crash on the M1 in Derbyshire has been named as an inquest examining the circumstances surrounding his death opened today.

70-year-old Michael Timmons died in the collision on the M1 northbound, between junction 28 and junction 29, on the morning of Friday, October 4.

The inquest opened at Chesterfield Coroner's Court today.

Mr Timmons, who was from Ilkley in West Yorkshire and had been driving a silver Volvo, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:13am.

A female passenger in the car was taken to hospital in a critical condition- her current condition is not known.

The road was closed for nine hours while emergency services dealt with the incident, which also involved a lorry.

Mr Timmons was a retired reconstructive plastic surgeon. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Area coroner for Derbyshire Peter Nieto opened the inquest into Mr Timmons’ death at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court this afternoon (Friday, October 11).

He said: “Clearly, there is a lot of information to be gathered.”

He adjourned the inquest for review pending further evidence until January 16 2020.

