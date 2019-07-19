Man who died in A38 crash has been named

The man who died following a collision on the A38 in Derby has been named as David Teesdale.

Mr Teesdale’s family have paid tribute to the 66-year-old saying: “He was a loving father and grandad and was all about his family.”

Mr Teesdale, who was from Walsall, was driving in a blue VW Transporter van that left the carriageway after colliding with a white VW Crafter van at around 11.10am on Wednesday, 10 July, on the northbound carriageway of the A38 just prior to the Kingsway island.

The 56-year-old male driver, who is from Somercotes, of the white VW van has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident as well as the moments leading up to it - in particular they would like to hear from any drivers with dashcam footage.

Anyone with video footage of the incident is asked to download it and keep it in a secure manner for an officer to view and then contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods with reference 19*359097.

Send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary on Facebook, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call the police on 101.

